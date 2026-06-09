Vahh Chemicals IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online for SME IPO

Vahh Chemicals IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of textile auxiliary chemicals manufacturer, Vahh Chemicals Ltd, received strong demand during its subscription period. Investors now focus on Vahh Chemicals IPO allotment status, which is expected to be fixed today. Vahh Chemicals IPO allotment date is likely today, 9 June 2026.

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The SME IPO was open from June 4 to 8. Vahh Chemicals IPO allotment date is likely today, June 9, and the IPO listing date is June 11. Vahh Chemicals IPO shares will be listed on BSE SME.

The company will fix Vahh Chemicals IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is finalised, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of the eligible allotment holders on June 10 and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Vahh Chemicals IPO allotment status online check can be done through the websites of BSE and the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the Vahh Chemicals IPO registrar.

In order to do Vahh Chemicals IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Vahh Chemicals IPO allotment status online.

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Vahh Chemicals IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Vahh Chemicals Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Vahh Chemicals IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Vahh Chemicals IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Step 2] Choose ‘Vahh Chemicals Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

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Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Vahh Chemicals IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Vahh Chemicals IPO GMP Today Vahh Chemicals shares are commanding a strong grey market premium (GMP) in the unlisted market. According to the websites tracking the grey market, Vahh Chemicals IPO GMP today is ₹13.5 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Vahh Chemicals shares are trading higher by ₹13.5 apiece than their IPO price.

Vahh Chemicals IPO GMP today signals that the estimated price of the stock would be ₹73.5 apiece, which is at a premium of 22.50% to the issue price of ₹60 per share.

Vahh Chemicals IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue opened for subscription on June 4, Thursday, and closed on June 8, Monday. Vahh Chemicals IPO allotment date is likely today, June 9, Tuesday, while the IPO listing date is June 11, Thursday. Vahh Chemicals shares will be listed on the BSE SME platform.

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The company raised ₹13.45 crore from the IPO which was entirely a fresh issue of 22.42 lakh equity shares. Vahh Chemicals IPO price band was fixed at ₹60 per share.

Vahh Chemicals IPO was subscribed by a robust 87.17 times in total. The public issue was booked 100.18 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, and 74.08 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies is the Vahh Chemicals IPO registrar.

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.