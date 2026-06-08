Vahh Chemicals IPO Day 3: GMP signals 15% listing pop. Check subscription, price band and other details

Vahh Chemicals IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Vahh Chemicals, which deals in textile auxiliary chemicals, has seen a solid response from investors for its share sale. Vahh Chemicals IPO opened for subscription on June 4 and closes today, June 8.
The company shares are also seeing solid traction in the grey market.
As of the final day of the bidding process by 11 am, Vahh Chemicals IPO had received bids for 3,44,76,000 shares as against 21,28,000 shares on offer, resulting in a total subscription of 16.20 times.
The non-institutional investor (NII) quota was subscribed 12.40 times and the retail portion received 20 times bids.
The grey market premium (GMP) for Vahh Chemicals IPO stood at ₹9. This means that shares of Vahh Chemicals are trading ₹9 higher than the offer price of ₹60. At the prevailing GMP, Vahh Chemicals shares could list at ₹69, a premium of 15%.
At one point, Vahh Chemicals IPO GMP was ₹15, its highest so far, while the lowest was nil.
The ₹13.45-crore SME IPO is a fixed price issue of 0.22 crore shares. The company is selling its shares at ₹60 apiece. Investors looking to apply for the offer can bid in lots of 2,000 shares. Retail investors need to apply for at least two lots, resulting in a minimum payout of ₹2,40,000.
Since the offer is entirely a fresh issue, all proceeds will be received by the company, which it plans to use for funding working capital needs, setting up a new manufacturing facility at Surat, repayment of a loan availed by the firm and general corporate purposes.
The allotment for Vahh Chemicals IPO will be finalised on June 9 and the listing is expected to take place later this week on Thursday, June 11.
According to its prospectus, Vahh Chemicals is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of textile auxiliary chemicals. Its operations primarily involve the sourcing and blending of textile chemicals essential for various stages of textile processing, including pre-treatment, dyeing, printing, and finishing.
As of September 30, 2025, its product portfolio comprises 92 SKU’s in the chemical division. The chemical business is predominantly conducted on a business-to-business basis. Its facility spans approximately 301.25 square meters. Further, it has also established a strong distribution network in Surat, supported by a strategically positioned manufacturing facility.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.