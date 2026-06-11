Vahh Chemicals share price lists at 17% premium over IPO price on BSE SME

Vahh Chemicals IPO listing: Shares of Vahh Chemicals listed at a solid premium on BSE SME on Thursday, 11 June, but soon witnessed selling pressure and hit the 5% lower price band.
Vahh Chemicals share price listed at ₹70 apiece as against the initial public offering (IPO) price of ₹60, a premium of 16.66%. The stock rose marginally to its day's high of ₹71 but then reversed trend to hit the 5% lower price band of ₹66.50 apiece.
The listing was better than expectations as signalled by the grey market premium (GMP). Vahh Chemicals IPO GMP ahead of stock market debut was ₹5.25, suggesting a listing pop of 8.75%.
The offer received a stellar response from investors, closing its bidding period with 86.65 times bids. The non-institutional investor (NII) portion was booked 74.20 times, and the retail segment was subscribed 99.11 times. There was no qualified institutional buyer (QIB) quota in the offer.
The ₹13.45 crore SME IPO was open for bidding from June 4 to June 8, with the allotment finalised on June 9. The fixed price issue of ₹60 apiece was entirely a fresh share sale, meaning that the company will receive all proceeds from the IPO.
It plans to use the funds raised for funding working capital needs, setting up a new manufacturing facility, repayment of loans and general corporate purposes.
According to its prospectus, Vahh Chemicals is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of textile auxiliary chemicals. Its operations primarily involve the sourcing and blending of textile chemicals essential for various stages of textile processing, including pre-treatment, dyeing, printing, and finishing.
As of September 30, 2025, its product portfolio comprises 92 SKU’s in the chemical division. The chemical business is predominantly conducted on a business-to-business basis. Its facility spans approximately 301.25 square meters. Further, it has also established a strong distribution network in Surat, supported by a strategically positioned manufacturing facility.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.
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