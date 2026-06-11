Vahh Chemicals share price lists at 17% premium over IPO price on BSE SME

Vahh Chemicals IPO listing: Shares of Vahh Chemicals listed at a solid premium on BSE SME on Thursday, 11 June, but soon witnessed selling pressure and hit the 5% lower price band.
Vahh Chemicals share price listed at ₹70 apiece as against the initial public offering (IPO) price of ₹60, a premium of 16.66%. The stock rose marginally to its day's high of ₹71 but then reversed trend to hit the 5% lower price band of ₹66.50 apiece.
The listing was better than expectations as signalled by the grey market premium (GMP). Vahh Chemicals IPO GMP ahead of stock market debut was ₹5.25, suggesting a listing pop of 8.75%.
The offer received a stellar response from investors, closing its bidding period with 86.65 times bids. The non-institutional investor (NII) portion was booked 74.20 times, and the retail segment was subscribed 99.11 times. There was no qualified institutional buyer (QIB) quota in the offer.
The ₹13.45 crore SME IPO was open for bidding from June 4 to June 8, with the allotment finalised on June 9. The fixed price issue of ₹60 apiece was entirely a fresh share sale, meaning that the company will receive all proceeds from the IPO.
It plans to use the funds raised for funding working capital needs, setting up a new manufacturing facility, repayment of loans and general corporate purposes.
According to its prospectus, Vahh Chemicals is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of textile auxiliary chemicals. Its operations primarily involve the sourcing and blending of textile chemicals essential for various stages of textile processing, including pre-treatment, dyeing, printing, and finishing.
As of September 30, 2025, its product portfolio comprises 92 SKU’s in the chemical division. The chemical business is predominantly conducted on a business-to-business basis. Its facility spans approximately 301.25 square meters. Further, it has also established a strong distribution network in Surat, supported by a strategically positioned manufacturing facility.
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