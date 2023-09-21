Vaibhav Jewellers IPO: Firm mobilises ₹81 crore from anchor investors ahead of issue1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 10:10 PM IST
Vaibhav Jewellers IPO: Vaibhav Jewellers initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on Friday, September 21 and close on Tuesday, September 26.
Vaibhav Jewellers IPO: Andhra Pradesh-based Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers has raised ₹81 crore from anchor investors a day ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. Vaibhav Jewellers initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on Friday, September 21 and close on Tuesday, September 26. The regional jewellery brand has fixed the price band at in the range between ₹204 - ₹215 per equity share at a face value of ₹10 each for the public issue.
