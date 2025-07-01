Valencia India IPO Allotment Today: Here's how to check status and latest GMP

Valencia India IPO allotment: The allotment status for Valencia India Limited’s SME initial public offering (IPO) was scheduled to be finalised on Tuesday, July 1, after the issue witnessed healthy participation across investor segments. Investors who subscribed to the IPO can now check their allotment status through the registrar, Kfin Technologies, as well as the BSE website.

According to the IPO schedule, equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful applicants on Wednesday, July 2. Refunds to those who did not receive allotment will also be processed on the same day. The company’s shares are set to debut on the BSE SME platform on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

How to Check Valencia India IPO Allotment Status Applicants can verify their allotment status by visiting the official website of Kfin Technologies. After selecting ‘Valencia India IPO’ from the dropdown menu, users can enter either their PAN, application number, or DP/Client ID, followed by the captcha code. Upon submitting the details, the allotment status will be displayed.

Alternatively, investors may also check allotment details through the BSE website by navigating to the ‘Equity’ section under ‘Status of Issue Application’.

IPO Details and Subscription Valencia India’s IPO, which opened for subscription between June 26 and June 30, raised ₹48.95 crore. The issue was priced in the range of ₹95 to ₹110 per share. It comprised a fresh issue of 40 lakh shares aggregating ₹44 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.5 lakh shares worth ₹4.95 crore.

Applicants were required to bid for a minimum of 1,200 shares, translating into a minimum investment of ₹1.32 lakh for retail investors.

The IPO garnered a decent response, with an overall subscription of 1.28 times. Retail investors subscribed 1.31 times their allotted quota, while the non-institutional investor (NII) segment saw 1.22 times subscription. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was also subscribed 1.28 times.

Interactive Financial Services Ltd served as the book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies Ltd acted as the registrar. Aftertrade Broking Pvt Ltd was appointed as the market maker for the issue.

Company Profile Valencia India Limited, incorporated in 2017, operates across multiple sectors, including real estate, FMCG trading, agriculture, and hospitality. In the real estate domain, the company is involved in the development of residential properties such as homes and bungalows, as well as commercial establishments including malls, multiplexes, and office spaces.

Its trading operations span both food and non-food categories, and the company has also entered the hospitality segment in recent years. Notably, in 2019, Valencia signed a nine-year lease for a 35,000 sq. ft. club facility comprising villas, restaurants, a gym, and a spa. As of May 30, 2025, the company employed 19 full-time staff.

Valencia also generates revenue through event management, organizing functions such as weddings, pre-wedding ceremonies, birthday parties, family picnics, and corporate outings, which has helped bolster its hospitality vertical.

Valencia India IPO GMP Today As of Friday, the Valencia India IPO was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹0 per share. This indicated a flat listing prospect at ₹110, in line with the upper band of the IPO price.