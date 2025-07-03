Valencia India share price lists 20% below the issue price, at ₹88 on the BSE SME: Hits lower circuit

Valencia India share price saw a weak debut, being listed 20% lower than the issue price, at ₹88 compared to the issue price of ₹110 on the BSE SME on Thursday. Since the ₹88 was also the lower price band, the stock was locked in the lower circuit.

With 1.28 times the subscriptions being received, the Valencia India IPO had received a somewhat sofer response from investors. By June 30 (Day 3), the public offering had been subscribed to 1.31 times in the retail category, 1.28 times in the QIB category, and 1.22 times in the NII category.