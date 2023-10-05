Valiant Laboratories IPO allotment finalised: Latest GMP, here's how to check allotment status
Valiant IPO allotment status can be checked on registrar's website. Refunds for non-allotted applicants.
Valiant Laboratories IPO allotment status: Valiant Laboratories IPO share allotment has been finalised. The investors who applied for the issue can check Valiant IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started