Valiant IPO allotment status can be checked on registrar's website. Refunds for non-allotted applicants.

Valiant Laboratories IPO allotment status: Valiant Laboratories IPO share allotment has been finalised. The investors who applied for the issue can check Valiant IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

Tentative Valiant Laboratories IPO listing date has been fixed for Monday, October 9 on NSE and BSE. As the company seems to have switched to T+3 norms the listing date could be before the schedule.

If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Valiant Laboratories IPO.

If you have applied for the Valiant Laboratories IPO, you can check your Valiant IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Valiant Laboratories IPO allotment status of your application on below link - Valiant Laboratories IPO allotment link https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

Step 1 Visit the above link which will take you to Valiant Laboratories IPO's registrar's website i.e Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Step 2

Choose the IPO in the dropbox that will only have its name set in if the allocation is completed.

Step 3

Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4

Choose between ASBA and non-ASBA under application type.

Step 5

Include the information for the mode you choose in Step 2.

Step 6

Click submit after filling out the captcha.

How to check Valiant Laboratories IPO allotment status on BSE Step 1 Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- Valiant Laboratories IPO allotment status check online - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3 Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5 Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.

How to check Valiant Laboratories IPO allotment status on NSE Step 1 Visit NSE's official website- Valiant Laboratories IPO allotment status check online - https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3 Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4 Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

Valiant Laboratories IPO GMP today Valiant IPO GMP today or grey market premium is ₹0, which meant Valiant Laboratories shares were trading at their issue price of ₹140 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to topsharebrokers.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

