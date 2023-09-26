Valiant Laboratories IPO: Firm mobilises ₹45 crore from anchor investors ahead of issue1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 10:30 PM IST
Valiant Laboratories initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on Wednesday, September 27 and close on Tuesday, October 3.Valiant Laboratories IPO
Valiant Laboratories IPO: Valiant Laboratories has raised ₹45.74 crore from anchor investors a day ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. Valiant Laboratories initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on Wednesday, September 27 and close on Tuesday, October 3. The paracetamol manufacturer has fixed the price band at ₹133 to ₹140 per equity share for the public issue.
