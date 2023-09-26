Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Valiant Laboratories IPO: Firm mobilises 45 crore from anchor investors ahead of issue

Valiant Laboratories IPO: Firm mobilises 45 crore from anchor investors ahead of issue

1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 10:30 PM IST Nikita Prasad

Valiant Laboratories initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on Wednesday, September 27 and close on Tuesday, October 3.Valiant Laboratories IPO

Valiant Laboratories IPO raised 45 crore from anchor investors. Photo: iStock

Valiant Laboratories IPO: Valiant Laboratories has raised 45.74 crore from anchor investors a day ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. Valiant Laboratories initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on Wednesday, September 27 and close on Tuesday, October 3. The paracetamol manufacturer has fixed the price band at 133 to 140 per equity share for the public issue.

Leading Light Fund VCC - The Triumph Fund - bought shares worth 20 crore - the highest among all anchor investors of the issue. Additionally, Saint Capital Fund, Astorne Captal VCC - Arven, and Negen Undiscovered Value Fund were also among the anchor investors.

Valiant Laboratories is promoted by Shantilal Shivji Vora, Santosh Shantilal Vora and Dhanvallabh Ventures LLP.

Valiant Laboratories IPO

Valiant IPO, which is worth 152.46 crores, is completely a fresh issue of 10,890,000 equity share; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component. Bids can be made for a minimum of 105 equity shares and in multiples of 105 equity shares thereafter.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund some of its objectives which are as follows:

-An investment in Valiant Advanced Sciences Private Limited (VASPL), a wholly owned subsidiary, to partially fund its capital expenditure needs in connection with the establishment of a manufacturing facility for specialty chemicals at Saykha Industrial Area, Bharuch, Bharuch, Gujarat (proposed facility)

-An investment in VASPL to fund its working capital requirements; and to meet general corporate purposes.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

The book-running lead managers for the Valiant IPO is Unistone Capital Private Ltd. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the IPO registrar. Valiant Laboratories specialises in manufacturing Paracetamol as an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) or Bulk Drug. A manufacturing facility owned by Valiant Laboratories is located in Palghar at Maharashtra.

There is an internal research and development (R&D) infrastructure within the company's production facilities in Maharashtra. The company's R&D facility is furnished with an analytical laboratory and infrastructure for product development activities.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 26 Sep 2023, 10:30 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.