Valiant Laboratories IPO: Issue subscribed 25% so far on day 1; check GMP, other key details
Valiant Laboratories IPO price band has been fixed at ₹133 to ₹140 per equity share. The IPO lot size is 105 equity shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹14,700.
Valiant Laboratories IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing company Valiant Laboratories opened for public subscription today, September 27.
