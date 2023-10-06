Valiant Laboratories IPO listing date today. GMP, experts see up to 15% premium
Valiant Laboratories IPO GMP: Grey market is signaling that Valiant Laboratories share price may open around ₹162 per share levels, say market observers
Valiant Laboratories IPO: Listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) Valiant Laboratories Limited has been fixed on 6th October 2023 i.e. today. As per the BSE notice, "...effective from Friday, October 6, 2023, the equity shares of Valiant Laboratories Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'T' Group of Securities."
