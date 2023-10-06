Valiant Laboratories IPO listing date today. GMP, experts see up to 15% premium

Valiant Laboratories IPO: Listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) Valiant Laboratories Limited has been fixed on 6th October 2023 i.e. today. As per the BSE notice , "...effective from Friday, October 6, 2023, the equity shares of Valiant Laboratories Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'T' Group of Securities."

Valiant Laboratories shares will be listed on BSE and NSE in special pre-open session at around 9:45 AM and Valiant Laboratories share price will become available for trade at 10:00 AM during Friday deals. The scrip will be in Trade-for-Trade segment for 10 trading days.

According to stock market experts, Valiant Laboratories IPO received good response from investors and market sentiments have also improved on Dalal Street during Thursday session. So, one can expect positive debut for Valiant Laboratories shares.

On Valiant Laboratories IPO listing price expectations, they maintained that allottees may expect ₹15 to ₹20 per share listing gain, which means Valiant Laboratories share price may open in ₹155 to ₹160 apiece range.

Valiant Laboratories IPO listing price prediction

Speaking on Valiant Laboratories IPO listing, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "The issue has received good response from investors and secondary market has also witnessed improvement in its bias on Thursday. Hence, I am expecting positive debut of Valiant Laboratories shares."

Asked about expected Valiant Laboratories IPO listing price, Arun Kejriwal, Founder at Kejriwal Research and Investment Services said, "Valiant Laboratories IPO may list at a premium of ₹15 to ₹20 per share. As the public issue was offered at ₹133 to ₹140 per equity share, one can expect that the public issue may list around ₹155 to ₹160 apiece levels, delivering up to 15 per cent listing gain to the lucky allottees."

Valiant Laboratories IPO GMP today

According to market observers, shares of Valiant Laboratories Limited are available at a premium of ₹22 in grey market today, which means Valiant Laboratories IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹22. So, grey market is signaling that Valiant Laboratories IPO listing price would be around ₹162 ( ₹140 + ₹22), which is around 15 per cent higher from its upper price band.

So, both GMP and stock market experts are predicting up to 15 per cent premium for lucky allottees of the Valiant Laboratories IPO.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

