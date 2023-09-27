Valiant Laboratories IPO opens today: GMP, issue details, other key things to know. Should you subscribe?2 min read 27 Sep 2023, 09:18 AM IST
Valiant Laboratories IPO opens today. Bids can be made for a minimum of 105 equity shares and in multiples of 105 equity shares thereafter.
Valiant Laboratories IPO date: Valiant Laboratories IPO is opening for subscription today (Wednesday, September 27) and it will close on Tuesday, October 3.
