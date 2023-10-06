Valiant Laboratories share price opens at 15.8% premium at ₹162.15 on NSE

Valiant Laboratories IPO listing date: Valiant Laboratories share price listed on the bourses at a premium on Friday. On the NSE, Valiant Laboratories share price today was listed at ₹162.15 per share, 15.8% higher than the issue price of ₹140, and on the BSE, Valiant Laboratories share price was listed at ₹161 per share.

Valiant Laboratories IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, September 27, and closed on Tuesday, October 3. The company fixed the price band at ₹133 to ₹140 per equity share for the proposed initial public offer.

Valiant Laboratories IPO reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer was reserved for Retail Investors.

Valiant Laboratories IPO details

Valiant IPO, which is worth ₹152.46 crores, is completely a fresh issue of 10,890,000 equity share; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund its objectives as follows: an investment in Valiant Advanced Sciences Private Limited (VASPL), a wholly owned subsidiary, to partially fund its capital expenditure needs in connection with the establishment of a manufacturing facility for specialty chemicals at Saykha Industrial Area, Bharuch, Bharuch, Gujarat (Proposed Facility); an investment in VASPL to fund its working capital requirements; and to meet general corporate purposes.

The book-running lead managers for the Valiant IPO is Unistone Capital Private Ltd. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Valiant Laboratories IPO GMP today

Valiant IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +20 similar to previous trading session. This indicated that the shares of Valiant IPO GMP today were trading at a premium of ₹20 in the grey market on Friday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the Valiant IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Valiant share price was ₹160 apiece, which is 14.29% higher than the Valiant IPO issue price of ₹140.

Valiant IPO GMP on Tuesday, September 26 was ₹0, which meant Valiant Laboratories shares were trading at their issue price of ₹140 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to topsharebrokers.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

