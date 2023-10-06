Valiant Laboratories share price opens at 15.8% premium at ₹162.15 on NSE
Valiant Laboratories IPO listed at a premium on the bourses.
Valiant Laboratories IPO listing date: Valiant Laboratories share price listed on the bourses at a premium on Friday. On the NSE, Valiant Laboratories share price today was listed at ₹162.15 per share, 15.8% higher than the issue price of ₹140, and on the BSE, Valiant Laboratories share price was listed at ₹161 per share.
