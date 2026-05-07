Value 360 Communications IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status of SME IPO

Value 360 Communications IPO Allotment: Integrated marketing and PR solutions company Value 360 Communications Ltd received decent demand for its initial public offering (IPO). The focus now shifts on Value 360 Communications IPO allotment status, which is expected to be finalised today. Value 360 Communications IPO date is likely today, 7 May 2026.

The SME IPO was open from May 4 to May 6. Value 360 Communications IPO allotment date is likely today, May 7, and the IPO listing date is May 11. Value 360 Communications shares will be listed on NSE SME.

Value 360 Communications IPO allotment status will be fixed soon. Once the basis of share allotment is finalised, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of the eligible allotment holders on May 8 and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

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Value 360 Communications allotment status online check can be done through the websites of NSE and the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the Value 360 Communications IPO registrar.

In order to do Value 360 Communications IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Value 360 Communications IPO allotment status online.

Value 360 Communications IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Value 360 Communications Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Value 360 Communications IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Value 360 Communications IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Step 2] Choose ‘Value 360 Communications Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Value 360 Communications IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Value 360 Communications IPO GMP Today The trends for Value 360 Communications shares in the unlisted market remains muted with now grey market premium (GMP). According to websites tracking the grey market, Value 360 Communications IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, the stock is trading without any premium or discount to its issue price.

Value 360 Communications IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹98 apiece, which is equal to the IPO price of ₹98 per share.

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Value 360 Communications IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The bidding opened for the SME IPO began on May 4, Monday, and ended on May 6, Wednesday. Value 360 Communications IPO allotment date is likely today, May 7, Thursday, and the IPO listings date is May 11, Monday. Value 360 Communications shares will be listed on the NSE SME platform.

Value 360 Communications IPO price band was set at ₹95 to ₹98 per share. The company raised ₹41.69 crore from the book-building issue, which was a combination of fresh issue of 36.15 lakh shares worth ₹35 crore and offer for sale of 4.24 lakh shares aggregating to ₹4 crore.

Value 360 Communications IPO was subscribed 1.20 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was booked 77%, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 1.24 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 17 times subscription.