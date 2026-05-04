Value 360 Communications IPO day 1: Issue subscribed 3% so far. Check GMP, status and other key details

Value Communications' initial public offer (IPO) has opened for subscription on Monday, 4 May. The SME IPO will remain available for bidding till Wednesday, 6 May.

Established in 2009, Value 360 Communications operates in the strategic communications and integrated marketing domain. It provides a wide range of services, including public relations, investor relations, crisis communication, reputation management, digital campaigns, influencer marketing, and content-driven branding solutions.

Its clientele features brands like Kia Corporation, Anheuser-Busch InBev, CashKaro, and Experion, among others. The company has a workforce of over 180 professionals across three offices in India and runs an asset-light business model based on retainer and project-based engagements.

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Value Communications IPO subscription status According to data available on Chittorgarh, the SME IPO has been subscribed 0.03 times so far on the first day of bidding as of 1:35 pm.

The individual investors category has received 0.04% subscription; meanwhile, non-institutional investors (NIIs) and QIB sections remain unsubscribed.

Overall, the SME IPO has received 1,06,800 bids against the offered 40,40,400 shares.

Value Communications IPO GMP today The shares of Value Communications IPO are commanding a premium of ₹0 in the grey market. This means that the GMP of Value Communications IPO is +0. The estimated listing price is likely to be the same as the IPO price of ₹98, according to Investorgain.

Value Communications IPO details Value 360 Communications IPO is looking to raise ₹41.69 crore through a mix of fresh issue and an offer for sale.

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The company has set a price band of ₹95–98 per share. The offering includes a fresh issue of around 0.38 crore shares worth ₹37.53 crore, along with an offer for sale of 0.04 crore shares amounting to ₹4.16 crore.

Retail investors can apply for a minimum of 2,400 shares, which translates to an investment of about ₹2.35 lakh at the upper end of the price band, while HNIs need to invest at least ₹3.52 lakh.

The proceeds from the IPO will be utilised for working capital needs, tech-driven expansion into content production, repayment of debt, and boosting its stake in influencer marketing platform ClanConnect.

The allotment of Value Communications IPO will be finalised on Thursday, May 7. Meanwhile, the shares of Value Communications IPO will be listed on NSE SME, with a tentative listing date fixed as May 11.

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Horizon Management Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar for the issue. Aikyam Capital Pvt. Ltd. will serve as the market maker.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.