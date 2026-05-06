Value 360 Communications IPO Day 3: Issue booked 77% so far. Check GMP, issue details, more

The Value 360 Communications initial public offering (IPO) began on Monday, 4 May, and will end on Wednesday, 6 May. Value 360 Communications' IPO price band is set at ₹95 to ₹98 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 per share.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,200 equity shares, with the option to acquire additional shares in increments of 1,200.

Value 360 Communications Limited is a provider of comprehensive marketing and public relations solutions in India. The firm offers an extensive array of strategic communication services, including Investor Relations, Crisis Communication, Reputation Management, Digital PR Solutions, and Complete Campaign Management.

The business operates on a highly adaptable, low-asset model, earning revenue through a combination of retainer and project-based agreements. This approach guarantees consistent income while offering the flexibility to undertake specialised campaigns.

The allocation for Value 360 Communications shares is expected on 7 May, with the listing projected for 11 May, according to the preliminary timeline. The company's shares are set to be listed on the NSE Emerge Platform of the National Stock Exchange.

Value 360 Communications IPO GMP today Value 360 Communications IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, was ₹0, indicating shares were trading at the issue price of ₹98 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Value 360 Communications IPO subscription status Value 360 Communications IPO subscription status was 77% on day 3, so far. The retail portion was subscribed at 33%, the NII portion was booked at 83%, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 17% of the bids.

The company has received bids for 31,17,600 shares against 40,40,400 shares on offer at 12:24 IST, according to BSE data.

Value 360 Communications IPO details The firm has issued 42.5 lakh equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each. It is offering 38.3 lakh new shares for sale and providing 4.24 lakh shares through an offer for sale.

The proceeds will be utilised for working capital needs, capital investments in infrastructure and advanced technology, repayment of specific outstanding debts, and funding an influencer marketing platform. Additionally, some of the raised capital will be allocated for general corporate purposes.

Horizon Management serves as the lead book runner for the IPO, while KFIN Technologies acts as the registrar for the issue. Aikyam Capital Pvt. Ltd. is designated as the Market Maker for the company.

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