Vandan Foods IPO allotment to be out soon: Here are steps to check status online and GMP as focus shifts to listing

Vandan Foods IPO: The allotment for the issue that closed for subscription on 2 July 2025 is to be out soon.

The proposed listing date for Vandan Foods' initial public offering (IPO) on the BSE SME is set for Monday, July 7, 2025.

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the issue's registrar, while Nirbhay Capital Services Private Limited is the book-running lead manager for the Vandan Foods IPO. Aftertrade Broking Pvt Ltd is the market maker for the Vandan Foods initial public offering.

Since Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar for the Vanda Foods IPO and the Vandan Foods shares are to be listed on the BSE SME , investors can check listing status on the registrar Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd.'s website and also on the BSE website.

Here are steps to check status online and GMP as focus shifts to listing

Steps to check Vandan Foods IPO allotment status online on registrar's website Step 1: Go to the website of Registrar Bigshare Services Pvt Limited to check the PRO FX Tech allotment status by clicking the link:

Step 2: Select any one of the servers to check allotment status

Step 3: Select Vandan Foods Limited from the ‘Select company’ dropdown menu. (Note: the company name will only appear once the allotment status is out.)

Step 4: Select from the selection type any of the following: DP ID or Client ID, application number or CAF number, or the PAN number

Step 5: Enter the details from the option selected on the Value Box

Step 6: Click on the search button after entering the CAPTCHA.

Step 1: Head to the BSE website:

Step 2: Select Issue type and click on Equity

Step 3: Under the select issue name, select "VANDAN FOODS LIMITED" from the dropdown

Step 4: Thereafter, enter your details, such as application number and PAN information.

Step 5: Press “Submit” after clicking the CAPTCHA

Vandan Foods IPO GMP, or Grey Market Vandan Foods IPO GMP (grey market premium) stands at NIL This means that the Vandan Foods shares are commanding no premium over the issue price of ₹115 in the grey market, according to data from investorgain.com. The same also indicates that the listing of Vandan Foodshares is anticipated to be without any premium over the upper range of the offer price of ₹115 per share, also indicating that market players are anticipating Nil listing gains.