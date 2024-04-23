Varyaa Creations IPO: Issue fully booked on day 2 led by retail investors; check GMP, other key details
Varyaa Creations IPO opened on April 22 and closes on April 25 with a price band of ₹150 per share. The company focuses on trading metals and stones while expanding into jewellery production. The IPO subscription status is 1.34 times on day 2.
Varyaa Creations IPO kicked off yesterday (Monday, April 22) and will close on Thursday, April 25. The price band of the IPO has been fixed at ₹150 apiece of face value of ₹10 each. The issues lot size comprises of 1,000 shares.
