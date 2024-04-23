Varyaa Creations IPO kicked off yesterday (Monday, April 22) and will close on Thursday, April 25. The price band of the IPO has been fixed at ₹150 apiece of face value of ₹10 each. The issues lot size comprises of 1,000 shares.

The firm trades gold, silver, and other metals in bulk together with precious and semi-precious stones, according to the prospectus. Apart from the previously mentioned, the company intends to focus on creating and promoting jewellery as of the current fiscal year. The company produces its jewellery using job workers situated in Mumbai.

The company's product portfolio includes pearls, gemstones, lab-grown diamonds, necklaces, earrings, tops, rings, and bracelets. The firm also creates custom jewellery to satisfy its customers' needs. The company has expanded its offering to include Lab Grown Diamonds in response to the growing demand for ethically sourced diamonds.

Sarika and Pooja Naheta, the company's promoters, have more than 20 years of experience in the jewellery and stone industries.

The mentioned peers of Varyaa Creations are Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd (P/E of 10.14) and PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd (P/E of 9.44).

Varyaa Creations IPO subscription status

Varyaa Creations IPO subscription status is 1.34 times on day 2, so far.

The retail portion has been subscribed 2.48 times, and NII portion has been booked 20% on day 2.

The company has received bids for 17,05,000 shares against 12,70,000 shares on offer, at 17:03 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

The issue was booked 70% on day 1.

Varyaa Creations IPO details

Varyaa Creations IPO, which is worth about ₹20.10 crore, consists of a fresh issue of 1,340,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There is no offer-for-sale component.

The net proceeds from the offering will be used by the company for the following: financing the new showroom's opening; paying for the proposed new showroom's associated capital expenditures; buying inventory for the proposed new showroom; and general corporate purposes.

On Friday, April 26, the Varyaa Creations IPO's share allocation basis is expected to be finalised. The shares will be credited to the demat accounts of the allottees on the same day that the business starts processing refunds, which is Monday, April 29. It is likely that shares of Varyaa Creations will be listed on BSE SME on Tuesday, April 30.

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the Varyaa Creations IPO, while Inventure Merchant Banker Services Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager. The market maker for Varyaa Creations' IPO is Svcm Securities.

Varyaa Creations IPO GMP today

Varyaa Creations IPO GMP or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹150 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

