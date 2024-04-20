Varyaa Creations IPO opens next week. GMP, price, other details of upcoming SME IPO
Varyaa Creations IPO price: The company has a fixed price band for the upcoming IPO at ₹150 apiece
Varyaa Creations IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Varyaa Creations Limited is going to hit the Indian primary market on 22nd April 2024. The upcoming IPO will remain open till 25th April 2024. This means Varyaa Creations IPO will remain open from Monday to Thursday next week. The jewelry company has fixed Varyaa Creations IPO price at ₹150 per equity share. The fixed price issue is proposed for listing on the BSE SME exchange and shares of the company are trading at par in the grey market today. The jewelry company aims to raise 20.10 crore through the issuance of 13.40 fresh shares of the company.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started