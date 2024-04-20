Varyaa Creations IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Varyaa Creations Limited is going to hit the Indian primary market on 22nd April 2024. The upcoming IPO will remain open till 25th April 2024. This means Varyaa Creations IPO will remain open from Monday to Thursday next week. The jewelry company has fixed Varyaa Creations IPO price at ₹150 per equity share. The fixed price issue is proposed for listing on the BSE SME exchange and shares of the company are trading at par in the grey market today. The jewelry company aims to raise 20.10 crore through the issuance of 13.40 fresh shares of the company.

Important Varyaa Creations IPO details

1] Varyaa Creations IPO GMP: According to stock market observers, shares of the jewelry company are trading at par in the grey market today.

2] Varyaa Creations IPO price: The company has a fixed price band for the upcoming IPO at ₹150 apiece.

3] Varyaa Creations IPO date: The fixed price issue will open on 22nd April 2024 and will remain open till 25th April 2024.

4] Varyaa Creations IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹20.10 crore from its initial offer.

5] Varyaa Creations IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the fixed issue will comprise 1,000 shares of the company.

6] Varyaa Creations IPO allotment date: Share allocation to the bidders can be expected on 26th April 2024 i.e. on Friday next week.

7] Varyaa Creations IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd has been appointed as the official registrar of the Varyaa Creations IPO.

8] Varyaa Creations IPO listing: The fixed issue is proposed for listing on the BSE SME platform.

9] Varyaa Creations IPO listing date: In the wake of the 'T+3 listing rule', the BSE SME IPO can be expected to list on the BSE on 30th April 2024.

10] Varyaa Creations IPO review: Varyaa Creations has demonstrated remarkable financial growth, with revenues soaring by 112.55% in FY24. The profit after tax (PAT) has also seen a commendable increase of 36.13%, signaling strong profitability and operational efficiency. Such robust financial health underscores the company's capability to scale operations and sustain profitability amidst fluctuating market dynamics.

