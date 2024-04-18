Varyaa Creations IPO: Price band, issue size, key dates, other details
Varyaa Creations IPO priced at ₹150 per share opens on April 22 and closes on April 25. Lot size is 1,000 shares. Company trades in precious stones, plans to focus on jewellery production. Promoters have over 20 years of experience in the sector.
Varyaa Creations IPO price band has been fixed at ₹150 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Varyaa Creations IPO will open for subscription on Monday, April 22, and close on Thursday, April 25. Varyaa Creations IPO lot size consists of 1,000 shares. Minimum application size of 1,000 equity shares and in multiples of 1,000 equity shares thereafter. The fixed price issue at ₹150 per equity share is 15 times of the face value.
