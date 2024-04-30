Varyaa Creations share price makes a bumper debut, stock opens with 90% premium at ₹285 apiece on BSE SME
Varyaa Creations had a strong debut, with shares opening 90% higher at ₹285 on BSE SME.
Varyaa Creations share price made a bumper debut on BSE SME today. Varyaa Creations share price opened at ₹285, which is 90% higher than the issue price of ₹150. However, following a stellar debut, Varyaa Creations share price was locked in 5% lower circuit.
