Vashishtha Luxury Fashion IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Vashishtha Luxury Fashion IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of fashion brand Vashishtha Luxury Fashion Ltd received decent response. Investors now focus on Vashishtha Luxury Fashion IPO allotment date, which is likely today, September 11.

The SME IPO was open from September 5 to 10, and Vashishtha Luxury Fashion IPO allotment date is expected to be today, 11 September 2025. The IPO listing date is September 15, and the equity shares will be listed on BSE SME.

The company will finalise the Vashishtha Luxury Fashion IPO allotment status soon. Once the share allotment status is confirmed, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of the eligible allotment holders on September 12 and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors can check Vashishtha Luxury Fashion IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and IPO registrar. Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is Vashishtha Luxury Fashion IPO registrar.

In order to do Vashishtha Luxury Fashion IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are steps to check Vashishtha Luxury Fashion IPO allotment status online.

Vashishtha Luxury Fashion IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Vashishtha Luxury Fashion Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Vashishtha Luxury Fashion IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Vashishtha Luxury Fashion IPO Allotment Status Check Bigshare Services Step 1] Visit the web portal of Bigshare Services here - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html

Step 2] Select ‘Vashishtha Luxury Fashion Limited’ in the Select Company dropbox

Step 3] Choose among - Application Number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Fill the captcha and hit on ‘Search’

Your Vashishtha Luxury Fashion IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Vashishtha Luxury Fashion IPO GMP Today Vashishtha Luxury Fashion shares are showing a muted trend in the unlisted market, with no grey market premium. Vashishtha Luxury Fashion IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This indicates that Vashishtha Luxury Fashion shares are not commanding any premium or discount in the grey market and are trading flat at their issue price.

Considering the Vashishtha Luxury Fashion IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be ₹111 apiece, which is equal to its issue price of ₹111 per share.

Vashishtha Luxury Fashion IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The bidding for the public issue opened on Friday, September 5, and will close on Wednesday, September 10. Vashishtha Luxury Fashion IPO allotment date is likely today, September 11, and the tentative IPO listing date is September 15. Vashishtha Luxury Fashion IPO is an SME IPO and the equity shares will be listed on BSE SME.

The company raised ₹8.87 crore from the book-building issue, which was entirely a fresh issue of 7.99 lakh equity shares sold at an IPO price band of ₹109 to ₹111 per share.

Vashishtha Luxury Fashion IPO has been subscribed 2.18 times in total, BSE data showed. The public issue was booked 2.16 times in the Retail investors category, and 1.27 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category. The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment received 2.47 times subscription.

Expert Global Consultants Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is Vashishtha Luxury Fashion IPO registrar.