Vdeal Systems IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, how to check status

Vdeal Systems IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Vdeal Systems Limited ended on 29th August 2024. According to the 'T+3' listing rule, the NSE SME IPO has to be listed on the Emerge platform on 3rd September 2024, i.e. on Tuesday next week. So, the most likely Vdeal Systems IPO allotment date is 30th August 2024. If the share allocation is not declared on Friday, applicants can expect the announcement of Vdeal Systems IPO allotment status on Saturday or Monday. After the announcement of share allotment, bidders are advised to check Vdeal Systems IPO allotment status online by logging in at the NSE website or its official registrar — Cameo Corporate Services Limited.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Vdeal Systems IPO allotment status, the company's shares show strong buzz in the grey market.

Vdeal Systems IPO GMP today According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹20 in the grey market today. This means Vdeal Systems IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹20.

Vdeal Systems IPO allotment status check NSE To check one's Vdeal Systems IPO allotment status on the NSE website, bidders must log in to the NSE website — nseindia.com. However, for more convenience, they can log inLogin at the direct NSE link: nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp and check Vdeal Systems IPO allotment status online. Here is step by step guide to check Vdeal Systems IPO allotment status online:

1] Login at the direct NSE link: nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp;

2] Fill in the User Name and Password given after applying to the NSE SME IPO;

3] Click on 'I'm not a robot' and

4] Click at the 'Log in' option given below:

5] After logging in, select 'Vdeal Systems' and click to verify allotment details.

Vdeal Systems IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the cell phone screen.

Vdeal Systems IPO allotment status check Cameo

One can log in using the direct link to the official registrar's website — ipo.cameoindia.com. Here's a step-by-step guide to checking Vdeal Systems IPO allotment status online:

1] Login at direct Cameo Corporate Services link — ipo.cameoindia.com;

2] Click on either of 1, 2 or 3 options;

3] Select 'Vdeal Systems Limited' in the space given for company's name;

4] Type your application number, PAN details, or DP IP;

5] Enter value and Captcha;

6] Click on the 'Submit' button given at the bottom.