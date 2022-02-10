Vedant Fashions IPO: GMP (grey market premium), how to check allotment status

Vedant Fashions IPO: After closure of subscription, bidders of Vedant Fashions initial public offering (IPO) are anxiously waiting for announcement of share allocation. Vedant Fashions IPO allotment date is most likely on 11th February 2021 and shares of Vedant Fashions have gone steady in the grey market. According to stock market observers, Vedant Fashions shares are available at a premium of ₹6 in the grey market today.

Market observers said that Vedant Fashions IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹10, which is unchanged from its yesterday's grey market premium. They went on to add that after the announcement of share allocation, bidders would be able to check their application status online by logging in at BSE website or at the official registrar's website. The official registrar of Vedant Fashions IPO is KFintech Private Limited.

How to check Vedant Fashions IPO allotment status at BSE

To check Vedant Fashions IPO allotment status online at BSE website, bidders are advised to login at BSE link — bseindia.com or at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below mentioned step by step guide to check one's application status online:

1] Login at the direct link to BSE website — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Vedant Fashions IPO;

3] Enter Vedant Fashions IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Vedant Fashions IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

How to check Vedant Fashions IPO allotment status at KFintech

Those who want to check Vedant Fashions IPO allotment status at KFintech website can login at direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus and follow the step by step guide as follows:

1] Login at the direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/;

2] Select Vedant Fashions IPO;

3] Select either of Application Number or DPID/Client ID or PAN (Let's take application number);

4] Enter Vedant Fashions IPO application number;

5] Fill Captcha; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Vedant Fashions IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

