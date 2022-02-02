Vedant Fashions IPO (Initial Public Offering) popularly known as Manyavar IPO is opening for subscription this week. As per the Red Herring Prospectus of the public issue, Vedant Fashions IPO will open for subscription on 4th February 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 8th February 2022. Through this public offer, company aims to raise ₹3,149.19 crore and price band of the issue has been fixed at ₹824 to ₹866 per equity share. As per the market observers, shares of Vedant Fashions are available at a premium of ₹42 in the grey market today.

Here we list out 10 important details of Vedant Fashion IPO:

1] Vedant Fashions IPO GMP: According to market observers, Vedant Fashions IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹42, which is ₹7 higher from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹35.

2] Vedant Fashions IPO price: Company has fixed price band of its public issue at ₹824 to ₹866 per equity share.

3] Vedant Fashions IPO subscription status: The public issue will open for subscription on 4th February 2022 and it will remain open for bidders till 8th February 2022.

4] Vedant Fashions IPO size: Company aims to raise ₹3,149.19 crore from its public issue.

5] Vedant Fashions IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the IPO in lots and one lot will comprise 17 shares of the company.

6] Vedant Fashions IPO application limit: A bidder can apply for minimum one lot and maximum 13 lots.

7] Minimum investment limit: As a bidder can apply for minimum on lot and maximum 13 lots, minimum amount required to apply for Manyavar IPO is ₹14,722 ( ₹866 x 17) whereas maximum investment allowed in the public issue is ₹1,91,386 [( ₹866 x 17) x 13].

8] Vedant Fashions IPO allotment date: Share allocation of the public issue is likely on 11th February 2022.

9] Vedant Fashions IPO listing: Shares of Vedant Fashions will be listed on both NSE and BSE.

10] Vedant Fashions IPO listing date: Shares of Manyavar are likely to list at Indian bourses on 16th February 2022.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.