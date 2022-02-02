Vedant Fashions IPO: GMP, price, date, other details in 10 points

Vedant Fashions IPO (Initial Public Offering) popularly known as Manyavar IPO is opening for subscription this week. As per the Red Herring Prospectus of the public issue, Vedant Fashions IPO will open for subscription on 4th February 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 8th February 2022. Through this public offer, company aims to raise ₹3,149.19 crore and price band of the issue has been fixed at ₹824 to ₹866 per equity share. As per the market observers, shares of Vedant Fashions are available at a premium of ₹42 in the grey market today.

