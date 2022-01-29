Vedant Fashions IPO is going to open for bidders on 4th February 2022 and it will remain open for subscription till 8th February 2022. Price band of the public issue worth ₹3,149.19 crore has been fixed at ₹824 to ₹866 per equity share and it will be 100 per cent offer-for-sale (OFS) in nature. According to market observers, shares of Vedant Fashions are available at a premium of ₹105.

Here we list out important details in regard to Vedant Fashions IPO:

- Vedant Fashions IPO GMP: As mentioned earlier, Vedant Fashions IPO GMP today is ₹105 that means grey market is expecting its share listing at around ₹971 ( ₹866 + ₹105), which is around 12 per cent higher from its price band.

- Vedant Fashions IPO price band: The company management has fixed price band of the public issue at ₹824 to ₹866 per equity share.

- Vedant Fashions IPO subscription status: The public issue will open for subscription on 4th February and it will remain open for bidding till 8th February 2022.

- Vedant Fashions IPO size: Fashion company aims to raise ₹3,149.19 crore from its public offer, which is 100 per cent offer-for-sale.

- Vedant Fashions IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the IPO will comprise 17 Vedant Fashions shares.

- Vedant Fashions IPO application limit: A bidder can apply for minimum opne lot whereas one applicant can apply for maximum 13 lots.

- Vedant Fashions IPO investment limit: As one bidder can apply for minimum one lot and maximum 13 lots, one can invest in this IPO with a minimum amount of ₹14,722 ( ₹866 x 17), maximum investment allowed in this IPO is ₹1,91,386 [( ₹866 x 17) x 13].

- Vedant Fashions IPO allotment date: The tentative date for share allocation is 11th February.

- Vedant Fashions IPO listing: Shares of the fashion company will be listed on both BSE and NSE.

- Vedant Fashions IPO listing date: Shares of Vedant Fashions is likely to list on 16th February 2022.

