Vedant Fashions IPO: GMP, price, other details that you should know

Vedant Fashions IPO is going to open for bidders on 4th February 2022 and it will remain open for subscription till 8th February 2022. Price band of the public issue worth ₹3,149.19 crore has been fixed at ₹824 to ₹866 per equity share and it will be 100 per cent offer-for-sale (OFS) in nature. According to market observers, shares of Vedant Fashions are available at a premium of ₹105.

