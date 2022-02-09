Vedant Fashions IPO: Latest GMP, how to check share allotment status online

Vedant Fashions IPO: After end of 3-day subscription, bidders of Vedant Fashions IPO (Initial Public Offering) are eagerly waiting for initiation of share allotment process. Vedant Fashions IPO subscription status indicates that the public issue worth ₹3,149.19 crore has been subscribed 2.57 times whereas its retail portion got subscribed 0.39 times. According to market observers, on speculation of trend reversal in secondary market, Vedant Fashions IPO GMP (grey market premium) today has jumped after a long gap.

Market observers went on to add that Vedant Fashions IPO allotment date is most likely on 11th February 2022 and once the share allocation is announced, a bidder will be able to check one's application online as well. They advised bidders to check Vedant Fashions IPO allotment status online by logging in at either BSE website or at the official registrar of the public issue. The official registrar of the public issue is KFintech Private Limited.

Vedant Fashions IPO GMP

As per market observers, Vedant Fashions IPO GMP today is ₹10, which is ₹4 higher from its yesterday grey market premium of ₹6. They said that this is not the kind of rise that will help the company as its issue price is fixed at ₹824 to ₹866 per equity shares. However, they said that rise in grey market price may turn out at trend reversal after the change in secondary market sentiments.

Vedant Fashions IPO allotment links

As mentioned-above, bidders can check Vedant Fashions IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at the KFintech website. For convenience, they can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus and check their application status online.

Vedant Fashions IPO allotment status check at BSE

As mentioned above, those who want to check their Vedant Fashions IPO allotment status on the BSE website are advised to login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at the direct link to BSE website — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Vedant Fashions IPO;

3] Enter your Vedant Fashions IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN card details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Vedant Fashions IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Vedant Fashions IPO allotment status check at KFintech

Those who want to check Vedant Fashions IPO allotment status at KFintech website can login at direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus and follow the step by step guide as follows:

1] Login at the direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/;

2] Select Vedant Fashions IPO;

3] Select either of Application Number or DPID/Client ID or PAN (Let's take application number);

4] Enter Vedant Fashions IPO application number;

5] Fill Captcha; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Vedant Fashions IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

