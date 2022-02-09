Vedant Fashions IPO: Latest GMP, how to check share allotment status online

As per market observers, Vedant Fashions IPO GMP today is ₹10, which is ₹4 higher from its yesterday grey market premium of ₹6. They said that this is not the kind of rise that will help the company as its issue price is fixed at ₹824 to ₹866 per equity shares. However, they said that rise in grey market price may turn out at trend reversal after the change in secondary market sentiments.