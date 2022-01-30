Company profile: Vedant Fashions has a retail presence in over 200 cities within India and three countries in UAE, Canada and the United States. As per the company, it plans to double its overseas store floor area in the next few years. Its 'Manyavar' brand accounts for about 80% of its revenue and the company officials said it was confident that its other newer brands will grow stronger in the years to come. The company's other brands include Twamev, Manthan, Mohey and Mebaz.