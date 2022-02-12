Vedant Fashions IPO: Share allotment announced. What GMP signals now?

As per the market observers, Vedant Fashions IPO GMP today is ₹2, which is ₹3 lower from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹5. Market observers went on to add that the fall in Vedant Fashions IPO GMP can be attributed to the change in secondary market sentiments post-US inflation surge. They said that 100 per cent offer-for-sale has already not gone down well among the bidders that got reflected in tepid subscription status of the public issue. The said that there are still two more trade sessions left before listing of the public offer and predicted 'par listing' in case there is trend reversal in the secondary market.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}