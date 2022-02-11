Vedant Fashions IPO: Announcement of Vedant Fashions share allocation can come any time today as tentative Vedant Fashions IPO allotment date is 11th February 2022. So, those who have applied for this public issue worth ₹3,149.19 crore can check their application status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of its official registrar — KFintech Private Limited. According to market observers, Vedant Fashions share price in the grey market has become steady as Vedant Fashions IPO GMP today is ₹6.

Vedant Fashions IPO allotment status check online

As mentioned above, Vedant Fashions IPO allotment status check is possible online by logging in at BSE link — bseindia.com or at KFintech link — karisma.kfintech.com. For convenience, a bidder can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.

Vedant Fashions IPO allotment status check at BSE

To check Vedant Fashions IPO allotment status online at BSE website, bidders are advised to login at BSE link — bseindia.com or at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below mentioned step by step guide to check one's application status online:

1] Login at the direct link to BSE website — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Vedant Fashions IPO;

3] Enter Vedant Fashions IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Vedant Fashions IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Vedant Fashions IPO allotment status check at KFintech

Bidders who want to check Vedant Fashions IPO allotment status at KFintech website can login at direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus and follow the step by step guide as follows:

1] Login at the direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/;

2] Select Vedant Fashions IPO;

3] Select either of Application Number or DPID/Client ID or PAN (Let's take application number);

4] Enter Vedant Fashions IPO application number;

5] Fill Captcha; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Vedant Fashions IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

