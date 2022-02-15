Vedant Fashions IPO: What GMP signals as all eyes set on share listing date

Market observers said that Vedant Fashions IPO GMP today is zero that means grey market is expecting 'par listing' of Vedant Fashions IPO. They said that global selloff leading to bloodbath at Dalal Street on Friday and Monday session has led to change in grey market sentiment in regard to the public issue. Apart from this, 100 per cent offer-for-sale has already reflected tepid response by the investors. They said that escalation of Russia Ukraine conflict, jump in inflation fueling global inflation concern are some of the factors that will continue to impact global secondary market in near term. They advised allottees to keep the stock for long term in case there is tepid listing of the public issue tomorrow.

