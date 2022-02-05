Vedant Fashions IPO: What GMP, subscription status reflect about public issue

Market observers went on to add that Vedant Fashions IPO GMP today is ₹13, which is ₹5 lower from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹18. They said that slide in Vedant Fashions IPO grey market price can be attributed to two reasons — trend reversal in stock market and tepid response by bidders. However, they said that there are still two days for bidding is left and there can be spike in Vedant Fashions IPO subscription status if there is any change in market sentiment. However, they also said that 100 per cent offer for sale (OFS) is an another hurdle that might work as an impediment in pulling the morale of investors.

