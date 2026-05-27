Vegorama Punjabi Angithi shares list at 53% premium over IPO price, extend rise to hit 5% upper band

Vegorama Punjabi Angithi share price debuted at 118.10 as against its IPO price of 77, resulting in a listing pop of 41.10 or 53.38%. Soon after listing, the stock hit the 55 upper price band of 124.

Saloni Goel
Updated27 May 2026, 10:04 AM IST
Vegorama Punjabi Angithi shares list at 53% premium over IPO price, extend rise to hit 5% upper band
Vegorama Punjabi Angithi shares list at 53% premium over IPO price, extend rise to hit 5% upper band(Pixabay)

Vegorama Punjabi Angithi IPO listing: Shares of Vegorama Punjabi Angithi listed at a massive 53% premium over its initial public offering (IPO) price on the BSE SME today, defying market expectations.

Vegorama Punjabi Angithi share price debuted at 118.10 as against its IPO price of 77, resulting in a listing pop of 41.10 or 53.38%. Soon after listing, the stock hit the 55 upper price band of 124.

The listing exceeded expectations as signalled by the grey market premium or GMP. Vegorama Punjabi Angithi IPO GMP was 9 earlier today, signalling a listing gain of 11.7%.

More to come…

About the Author

Saloni Goel

Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.

IPOSME IPOTop GainersIPO Listing
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMarketsIPOVegorama Punjabi Angithi shares list at 53% premium over IPO price, extend rise to hit 5% upper band
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.