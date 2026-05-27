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Vegorama Punjabi Angithi shares list at 53% premium over IPO price, extend rise to hit 5% upper band

Vegorama Punjabi Angithi share price debuted at 118.10 as against its IPO price of 77, resulting in a listing pop of 41.10 or 53.38%. Soon after listing, the stock hit the 55 upper price band of 124.

Saloni Goel
Updated27 May 2026, 10:04 AM IST
Vegorama Punjabi Angithi shares list at 53% premium over IPO price, extend rise to hit 5% upper band
Vegorama Punjabi Angithi shares list at 53% premium over IPO price, extend rise to hit 5% upper band(Pixabay)
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Vegorama Punjabi Angithi IPO listing: Shares of Vegorama Punjabi Angithi listed at a massive 53% premium over its initial public offering (IPO) price on the BSE SME today, defying market expectations.

Vegorama Punjabi Angithi share price debuted at 118.10 as against its IPO price of 77, resulting in a listing pop of 41.10 or 53.38%. Soon after listing, the stock hit the 55 upper price band of 124.

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The listing exceeded expectations as signalled by the grey market premium or GMP. Vegorama Punjabi Angithi IPO GMP was 9 earlier today, signalling a listing gain of 11.7%.

More to come…

About the Author

Saloni Goel

Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course ...Read More

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