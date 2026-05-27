Vegorama Punjabi Angithi shares list at 53% premium over IPO price, extend rise to hit 5% upper band

Vegorama Punjabi Angithi IPO listing: Shares of Vegorama Punjabi Angithi listed at a massive 53% premium over its initial public offering (IPO) price on the BSE SME today, defying market expectations.
Vegorama Punjabi Angithi share price debuted at ₹118.10 as against its IPO price of ₹77, resulting in a listing pop of ₹41.10 or 53.38%. Soon after listing, the stock hit the 55 upper price band of ₹124.
The listing exceeded expectations as signalled by the grey market premium or GMP. Vegorama Punjabi Angithi IPO GMP was ₹9 earlier today, signalling a listing gain of 11.7%.
More to come…