VELS Film International SME IPO Day 1: Check subscription status and issue price2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 09:28 PM IST
- The SME IPO offering size from VELS Films International Ltd is 3,408,000 equity shares valued at Rs. 33.74 Cr.
The SME IPO offering size from VELS Films International Ltd is 3,408,000 equity shares valued at Rs. 33.74 Cr. The subscription period for this SME IPO began on March 10 and will finish on March 14, 2023. The issue price for this SME IPO, in addition to the lot size of 1200 shares, is fixed at ₹99 per share and the face value of the equity share is ₹10 per share.
