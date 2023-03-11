VELS Film International SME IPO Day 1: Check subscription status and issue price

Commenting on the commencement of VELS Films International IPO, Manish Khanna, Co-founder at Unlisted assets said “Vels Film International Limited is in the business of film production and selling of film rights. The company is a member of the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce. Vels Film International Limited has lined up six film projects under its fold and all are set to release in FY2023-24. On a consolidated basis, the company has recorded a turnover of Rs.27.18 crores with a net profit of Rs.3.38 crores in FY22. For H1 of FY23, the company recorded a turnover of Rs.47.19 crores and a net profit of Rs.1.34 crores. The revenue and the profit are volatile in this business, which is reflected in the financials of the company."