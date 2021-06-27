Medical devices maker Skanray Technologies Ltd has filed its draft prospectus with the markets regulator for an initial public offering that will see the company raise Rs400 crore in fresh capital as well as a secondary share sale by its promoters and private equity investor Ascent Capital.

Mysuru-based Skanray, founded by Vishwaprasad Alwa in 2007, manufactures and sells medical equipment ranging from patient monitoring systems, high-frequency X-ray devices, ICU ventilators and critical care devices. It operates two US FDA-approved manufacturing facilities in Mysuru and one in Bologna in Italy.

Mint first reported in December that the company had started work on its IPO.

Investment banks Motilal Oswal, Nomura and ICICI Securities are advising the company on the IPO.

The company may consider a pre-IPO placement of share of upto Rs350 crore, including a fresh issue of share of up to Rs150 crore and sale of shares by existing shareholder up to Rs200 crore.

As per October report by rating agency ICRA, Skanray posted revenues of Rs88.8 crore in 5M FY2021 (provisional financials), witnessing 138.3% YoY growth primarily on the back of the healthy demand across its product segments. The increasing scale of operations has led to positive operating accruals with an operating margin of 30.6% (against -13.0% in 5M FY2020), it added.

“The company posted a net profit of Rs85.4 crore in 5M FY2021 (adjusted net profit of Rs15.2 crore excluding the licensing income from BEL). ICRA expects Skanray to post strong revenue growth and net profits in FY2021 on the back of the healthy demand across its product segments, especially for ventilators," the rating agency said.

The company reported an operating income of Rs120.4 crore in FY20 and a loss of Rs23.2 crore, as per ICRA.

