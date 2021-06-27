Ventilator maker Skanray Technologies files for IPO

As per October report by rating agency ICRA, Skanray posted revenues of Rs88.8 crore in 5M FY2021 (provisional financials), witnessing 138.3% YoY growth primarily on the back of the healthy demand across its product segments. The increasing scale of operations has led to positive operating accruals with an operating margin of 30.6% (against -13.0% in 5M FY2020), it added.