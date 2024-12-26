Ventive Hospitality IPO Allotement: The initial public offering (IPO) of luxury hotels and resorts manager Ventive Hospitality Ltd ended with a strong subscription on December 24. As the bidding period has ended, applicants now focus on Ventive Hospitality IPO allotment status which is expected to be out soon.

Ventive Hospitality IPO allotment date is likely today, December 26. The public issue was open for subscription from December 20 to 24. As per the ‘T+3’ listing rule, the Ventive Hospitality IPO allotment will be finalised soon and the shares may be listed on December 30.

The company is expected to fix the basis of Ventive Hospitality IPO share allotment soon. Once the Ventive Hospitality IPO allotment is finalised, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allottees and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors can check Ventive Hospitality IPO allotment status online through the BSE and NSE websites and also on the official portal of IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the Ventive Hospitality IPO registrar.

In order to do Ventive Hospitality IPO allotment status check online, investors must follow the few simple steps mentioned below:

Ventive Hospitality IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Ventive Hospitality Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Ventive Hospitality IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Ventive Hospitality IPO Allotment Status on Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2] Choose ‘Ventive Hospitality Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Ventive Hospitality IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Ventive Hospitality IPO GMP Today Ventive Hospitality IPO are commanding a decent grey market premium (GMP) today. According to stock market observers, Ventive Hospitality IPO GMP today is ₹72 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Ventive Hospitality shares are trading higher by ₹72 than their issue price.

Considering the Ventive Hospitality IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Ventive Hospitality shares would be ₹715 apiece, a premium of 11.2% to the IPO price of ₹643 per share.

Ventive Hospitality IPO Details Ventive Hospitality IPO opened for subscription on Friday, December 20, and closed on Tuesday, December 24. Ventive Hospitality IPO allotment date is likely today and the IPO listing date is December 30. Ventive Hospitality shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹1,600 crore from the book-built issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 2.49 crore equity shares. Ventive Hospitality IPO price band was set at ₹610 to ₹643 per share.

Ventive Hospitality IPO received 9.82 times subscription in total as it garnered bids for 14.17 crore equity shares as against IPO size of 1.44 crore shares. The retail investors portion was booked 5.94 times, while Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion was subscribed 13.87 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 9.08 times subscription.

JM Financial, Axis Capital, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets, ICICI Securities, IFL Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers of the Ventive Hospitality IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.