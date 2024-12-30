Ventive Hospitality shares are set to make their stock market debut today after receiving strong response for its initial public offering (IPO). Ventive Hospitality IPO listing date is today, December 30, and the equity shares of the company will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ventive Hospitality IPO issue was open from December 20 to 24, and the IPO allotment was finalised on December 26.

"Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Monday, December 30, 2024, the equity shares of Ventive Hospitality Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities," said a notice on BSE.

Ventive Hospitality shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Monday, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the share listing, trends for Ventive Hospitality IPO grey market premium (GMP) today indicates a positive debut. Analysts also expect Ventive Hospitality shares to list at a premium to the IPO price.

Ventive Hospitality IPO GMP Today Ventive Hospitality IPO GMP today is ₹70 per share, according to stock market observers. This indicates that in the grey market, Ventive Hospitality shares are trading higher by ₹70 apiece than their issue price.

Ventive Hospitality Listing Price Considering the Ventive Hospitality IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Ventive Hospitality shares would be ₹713 apiece, a premium of 11% from the IPO price of ₹643 per share.

Analysts also predict Ventive Hospitality share listing to be at a premium of around 10% to the issue price.

"Ventive Hospitality IPO received a decent response despite being priced at high valuations. So, I am expecting a positive debut for the company shares. One can expect the Ventive Hospitality IPO listing at around 10% to 12% premium," said Arun Kejriwal, founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services.

According to Akriti Mehrotra, Research Analyst, StoxBox, Ventive Hospitality IPO, oversubscribed 10.33 times, is set to debut today, with an 11% premium above the upper price band.

“The company operates 11 luxury properties, including flagship hotels like JW Marriott Pune and The Ritz-Carlton Pune, benefiting from strong partnerships with global brands such as Marriott and Hilton. However, its reliance on third-party operators for 78% of its keys exposes it to reputational risks. Ventive also generates 41% of its revenue from annuity assets, providing stable cash flows. With a strong financial track record, including a 44% revenue CAGR, and plans for expansion, we recommend holding shares for medium to long-term growth," said Mehrotra.

Ventive Hospitality IPO Details The ₹1,600-crore worth Ventive Hospitality IPO was open for subscription from December 20 to 24 and the IPO allotment was finalised on December 26. Ventive Hospitality IPO listing date is today, December 30 and the Ventive Hospitality shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Ventive Hospitality IPO price band was set at ₹610 to ₹643 per share, and the issue was entirely a fresh issue of 2.49 crore equity shares.

Ventive Hospitality IPO received 9.82 times subscription in total as it garnered bids for 14.17 crore equity shares as against IPO size of 1.44 crore shares. The retail investors portion was booked 5.94 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion was subscribed 13.87 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 9.08 times subscription.

JM Financial, Axis Capital, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets, ICICI Securities, IFL Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers of the Ventive Hospitality IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.

