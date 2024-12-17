Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Ventive Hospitality IPO: Price band set at 610-643 per share; check key dates, issue details, more

Ventive Hospitality IPO: Price band set at ₹610-643 per share; check key dates, issue details, more

Dhanya Nagasundaram

  • Ventive Hospitality IPO: The IPO price band for Ventive Hospitality Limited is fixed at 610 to 643 per share. The subscription period starts on December 20 and ends on December 24, with anchor allocations on December 19.

Ventive Hospitality IPO price band: The Ventive Hospitality Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of 610 to 643 per equity share of the face value of Re 1. The Ventive Hospitality IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Friday, December 20, and will close on Tuesday, December 24. The allocation to anchor investors for the Ventive Hospitality IPO is scheduled to take place on Thursday, December 19.

The floor price and the cap price are 610 times and 643 times the face value of the equity shares, respectively. The price to earnings ratio for fiscal 2024 for the company at the upper end of the price band is 40.39 times and at the lower end of the price band is 38.32 times. The Ventive Hospitality IPO lot size is 23 equity shares and in multiples of 23 equity shares thereafter.

(more to come)

