Ventive Hospitality IPO price band: The Ventive Hospitality Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹610 to ₹643 per equity share of the face value of Re 1. The Ventive Hospitality IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Friday, December 20, and will close on Tuesday, December 24. The allocation to anchor investors for the Ventive Hospitality IPO is scheduled to take place on Thursday, December 19.

The floor price and the cap price are 610 times and 643 times the face value of the equity shares, respectively. The price to earnings ratio for fiscal 2024 for the company at the upper end of the price band is 40.39 times and at the lower end of the price band is 38.32 times. The Ventive Hospitality IPO lot size is 23 equity shares and in multiples of 23 equity shares thereafter.