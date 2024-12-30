Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Ventive Hospitality Share Price Live Updates: Stock to list on BSE, NSE today; GMP, experts signal positive debut

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Ankit Gohel

Ventive Hospitality Share Price Live Updates: Ahead of the share listing, trends for Ventive Hospitality IPO GMP today indicates a positive debut. Analysts also expect Ventive Hospitality shares to list at a premium to the IPO price. 

Ventive Hospitality Share Price Live Updates: Ventive Hospitality IPO listing date is today, December 30, and the equity shares of the company will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Ventive Hospitality Share Price Live Updates: Ventive Hospitality shares are set to make their stock market debut today after its initial public offering (IPO) received strong response. Ventive Hospitality IPO listing date is today, December 30, and the equity shares of the company will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE. Ventive Hospitality shares will be available for trading from 10:00 AM. Ventive Hospitality IPO was open from December 20 to 24 and the issue was subscribed 9.82 times. Ahead of the share listing, trends for Ventive Hospitality IPO GMP today indicates a positive debut. Analysts also expect Ventive Hospitality shares to list at a premium to the IPO price. Stay tuned to our Ventive Hospitality Share Price Live Blog for the latest updates.

30 Dec 2024, 09:02 AM IST Ventive Hospitality Share Price Live: Issue subscribed 9.82 times in total

Ventive Hospitality Share Price Live: Ventive Hospitality IPO received 9.82 times subscription in total as it garnered bids for 14.17 crore equity shares as against IPO size of 1.44 crore shares. The retail investors portion was booked 5.94 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion was subscribed 13.87 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 9.08 times subscription.

30 Dec 2024, 08:56 AM IST Ventive Hospitality Share Price Live: Ventive Hospitality IPO Key Details

Ventive Hospitality Share Price Live: Ventive Hospitality IPO price band was set at 610 to 643 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised 1,600 crore from the book-built issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 2.49 crore equity shares. 

30 Dec 2024, 08:52 AM IST Ventive Hospitality Share Price Live: Ventive Hospitality IPO Timeline

Ventive Hospitality Share Price Live: The 1,600-crore worth Ventive Hospitality IPO was open for subscription from December 20 to 24 and the IPO allotment was finalised on December 26. Ventive Hospitality IPO listing date is today, December 30 and the Ventive Hospitality shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

30 Dec 2024, 08:28 AM IST Ventive Hospitality Share Price Live: Ventive Hospitality IPO listing today

Ventive Hospitality Share Price Live: Ventive Hospitality shares are set to make their stock market debut today after its initial public offering (IPO) received strong response. Ventive Hospitality IPO listing date is today, December 30, and the equity shares of the company will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE. Ventive Hospitality shares will be available for trading from 10:00 AM. 

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.