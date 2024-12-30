Ventive Hospitality Share Price Live Updates: Ventive Hospitality shares are set to make their stock market debut today after its initial public offering (IPO) received strong response. Ventive Hospitality IPO listing date is today, December 30, and the equity shares of the company will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE. Ventive Hospitality shares will be available for trading from 10:00 AM. Ventive Hospitality IPO was open from December 20 to 24 and the issue was subscribed 9.82 times. Ahead of the share listing, trends for Ventive Hospitality IPO GMP today indicates a positive debut. Analysts also expect Ventive Hospitality shares to list at a premium to the IPO price. Stay tuned to our Ventive Hospitality Share Price Live Blog for the latest updates.
Ventive Hospitality Share Price Live: Ventive Hospitality IPO received 9.82 times subscription in total as it garnered bids for 14.17 crore equity shares as against IPO size of 1.44 crore shares. The retail investors portion was booked 5.94 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion was subscribed 13.87 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 9.08 times subscription.
Ventive Hospitality Share Price Live: Ventive Hospitality IPO price band was set at ₹610 to ₹643 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised ₹1,600 crore from the book-built issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 2.49 crore equity shares.
Ventive Hospitality Share Price Live: The ₹1,600-crore worth Ventive Hospitality IPO was open for subscription from December 20 to 24 and the IPO allotment was finalised on December 26. Ventive Hospitality IPO listing date is today, December 30 and the Ventive Hospitality shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.
Ventive Hospitality Share Price Live: Ventive Hospitality shares are set to make their stock market debut today after its initial public offering (IPO) received strong response. Ventive Hospitality IPO listing date is today, December 30, and the equity shares of the company will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE. Ventive Hospitality shares will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.