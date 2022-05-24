Venus Pipes and Tubes share price rises as stock makes positive debut

“Decent listing gain seems to be justified with increasing demand for its products and company aiming to doubling its capacity to cater the demand. On valuation per se the issue is fully priced-in. Investors should note that Venus Pipes falls under or below Rs. 250 cr IPO and initial it will be listing under “T" group, hence Investors should consider this and trade it accordingly with medium to long term perspective," said Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

