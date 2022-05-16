Venus Pipes IPO: GMP, share allotment listing date details

The finalization of basis of share allotment of Venus Pipes IPO is expected to take place this week on Thursday, May 19, 2022 and if allotted, then the credit of shares to demat account of bidders will be done on May 23. The registrar for this IPO is KFin Technologies Limited, therefore the allotment application can be checked on its website here or on the BSE website here.

