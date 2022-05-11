Venus Pipes & Tubes on Tuesday said it has collected over ₹49 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) which will open for public subscription today. The public issue, with a price band of ₹310-326 a share, will be open till Friday, May 13, 2022.

The public issue comprises sale of 50.74 lakh fresh equity shares of the company and there is no offer for sale (OFS) component. At the upper end of the price band, the company is expected to mop up ₹165.41 crore.

As per market observers, Venus Pipes shares are available at a premium (GMP) of ₹40 in the grey market today. The company's shares are expected to list on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

"The Company has delivered good growth in Sales over past few years along with increasing margin profile. However, Venus faces competition from its peers who hold substantial market share in the SS pipes and tubes market. When compared to its listed peers, Venus seems to be richly priced. We recommend an "Avoid" rating to this IPO," said brokerage Anand Rathi in a note.

Proceeds from the issue will be used for financing the project cost towards capacity expansion and backward integration for manufacturing of hollow pipes, to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

The Gujarat-based company is a growing stainless-steel pipes and tubes manufacturer and exporter in India having about six years of experience in manufacturing of stainless-steel tubular products in two broad categories, seamless tubespipes; and welded tubes or pipes.

The company, under the brand name Venus, supplies its products for applications in diverse sectors including chemicals, engineering, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, power, food processing, paper and oil and gas.

“Venus has moderate debt of ₹38 crore on its balance sheet, which is around 0.8x debt/equity. Moreover, Venus’ FY21 ROCE appears significantly high due to strong asset utilisation and improved profitability. Backward integration helps with better margins but the asset base increases leading to lower asset turns," said Wealthstreet in a note.